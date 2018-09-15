Pune plans eco-friendly Ganesh festival

Ganesh Sthapana on the first day of the Ganesh festival. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) Ganesh Sthapana on the first day of the Ganesh festival. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Written by Alex Michael Binoy

In the light of the ongoing plastic ban across the state, people in Pune have come together to celebrate Ganesh festival in an environment-friendly way. People have started minimising the amount of plastic and thermocol decorations in favour of more eco-friendly products.

“The amount of plastic waste that gets dumped on streets after a festival is huge. This year, me and my family are doing our part to help the environment by only decorating our home with home-made decorations,” said Mukesh Bishu, a resident of Bopkhel.

Abhay Kardeguddi, CEO and founder of Karwak, an organisation that offers eco-friendly products and services said, “Thermocol is widely used during Ganesh festival and it is a hazardous material. Seven years ago, we came up with the initiative to provide people with eco-friendly decorations in order to minimise the use of thermocol during the festival.”

Karwak has conducted workshops and trained entrepreneurs in the technology of making eco-friendly products. “We constantly put our efforts to spread knowledge on how to make these products,” said Kardeguddi.

Akshata Pawar, a resident of Khadakwasla, said, “The plastic ban has been a great initiative taken by the government. We are limiting the amount of thermocol being used for decorations in the house and have also asked our relatives to do the same.”

While praises have been made on the plastic ban, there have been some incidents of thermocol products being sold.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App