Pitch invader gives fist bumps to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; arrested

A 26-year-old man was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Sunday for entering the ground at MCA Stadium during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The man was initially booked by the cops on charges of trespassing and creating ruckus as he was seen giving fist bumps to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma before being escorted out.

The man has been identified as Dashrath Jadhav (26), a resident of Khandala taluka in Satara district. The incident had taken place between 10.30 pm and 10.45 pm while the match was on, the police said.

A First Information Report has been registered against the man under Sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 353 (Assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code, inspector Madhukar Sawant, in-charge of the Talegaon Dabhade police station police station, said.

Assistant inspector Durganath Sali informed: “Despite repeated warnings, the man entered the ground by jumping over the fence. He initially gave a fist bump to Virat Kohli and then ran towards Rohit Sharma. He was subsequently detained by the policemen on duty. When he was being escorted out of the ground, he manhandled the cops and created ruckus.”