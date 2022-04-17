Pune: Pipes worth Rs 10 lakh stolen from water supply department premises, 4 arrested

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested four people, including two plumbers, in connection to a case of theft of around 100 ductile iron pipes worth over Rs 10 lakh from the premises of the water supply department in the Khed taluka of Pune district.

The police identified the arrested as Amol Gore (28), Hanumanta Kattimani (32), Atish Kamble (22) and Sundar Dodamani (33).

A first information report (FIR) in the case was registered at the Mahalunge police station under Pimpri-Chinchwad jurisdiction by officials of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, the water supply and sanitation department of the state government. Officials said that the pipes were stolen sometime between April 8 and April 10 from the premises of the department in the Waghjainagar area.

Senior inspector Arvind Pawar, in-charge of the Mahalunge police station, said: “In the preliminary probe it was clear that these heavy ductile iron pipes could not have been moved without the help of a crane operator. As we launched the probe, one of the teams focused on crane operators. From one of the operators in the area, we got information that some persons posing as water supply contractors had asked him to move the pipes to another location. We subsequently arrested four people and recovered the stolen pipes from them. Two of them have prior cases of theft against them and two of them work as plumbers. We are probing whether they are involving any others.”

An official from Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction said: “In this case, there were no CCTV cameras nor any guards at this premises for the security of this valuable public property. We have observed that the same is the case with many public and private entities in the industrial area in Chakan and Khed. We appeal to all these entities to install security cameras and employ guards. We also appeal to people to report to us any suspicious activity they see in the industrial areas.”