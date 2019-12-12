Pune: Pimpri team lifts state-level cricket title in Sangli

The U-14 team from Pimpri Chinchwad celebrate their win. The U-14 team from Pimpri Chinchwad celebrate their win.

A team of Under-14 boys from Pimpri-Chinchwad have won the 9th state-level Sub Junior Montex Ball Cricket tournament held at Tasgaon Sangli. The tournament was organised by the Maharashtra State Montex Ball Cricket Association.

The boys defeated teams from Kolhapur, Gondi, Yavatmal and Sangli before the lifting the winners’ cup in the final. This was the first major victory for the under-14 boys’ team in recent times, said coach Parvati Bakale.

In all the matches, players like Preet Patel, Aditya Pajai, Divij Mane, Pritam Patankar, Arnav Patil put on spectacular batting and bowling display. Other players like Sourav More, Shreyash Jadhav, Prajwal Malkar, Sameed Shaikh, Sanay Naik, Kshitij Barnat, Sumit V and Krushna Suryavanshi won applause for their fielding abilities, the coach said.

As many as 14 teams from different parts of the state participated in the tournament.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App