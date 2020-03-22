Curfew to be imposed in Pune, Pimpri till 5 am tomorrow to dissuade people from coming out

Empty roads in the city on Sunday. (Express photo) Empty roads in the city on Sunday. (Express photo)

Anticipating large number of people coming out on the streets after the end of the ‘janata curfew’ this evening, police authorities have decided to impose an actual curfew in the twin cities of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad from 9 pm till 5 am on Monday morning. Executive Orders in this regard were issued by Commissionerates of Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad, and District Collector for their respective jurisdictions.

“We are imposing a curfew in the city from 9 pm on Sunday till 5 am on Monday, under the Criminal Procedure Code section 144 (1) (3). No person will be allowed to walk, move in vehicle, stand, halt anywhere in the city. This curfew will not be applicable for emergency and essential services, along with those who have been permitted by the police,” Pune city joint police commissioner (law and order) Ravindra Shisve told The Indian Express. Follow janata curfew LIVE Updates

“For the time after 5 am on Monday, new orders will be issued, as and when we receive instructions from the state government. Police have the right to detain or arrest and prosecute a person who is found in violation of the curfew. But we hope that we do not have use those powers and people will follow adhere to these restrictions, sole purpose of which is to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Shisve said.

Watch: From clapping to beating thalis, how people responded to PM Modi’s call on ‘janata curfew’

Similar orders were issued for Pimpri Chinchwad jurisdiction by Police Commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi, and by Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram for Pune Rural jurisdiction. While police commissioners are responsible for law and order in urban jurisdictions, in rural jurisdictions district collector holds the responsibility.

Pune has recorded 27 positive cases so far, one of the highest for any city in the country.

Police said the voluntary ‘Janata curfew’, proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had received a near total response in the city. “I would say it was almost hundred per cent response across the city. Miniscule number of people and vehicles were observed on the streets. Most of the establishments remained closed. Police deployment was made throughout the city round the clock,” Shisve said.

Another police official said some people were seen coming out of their houses after 5 pm on Sunday. “A few groups had come out on the streets in some areas. Some of them were on bikes and other vehicles. They had to be told to go back to their houses,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd