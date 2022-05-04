Pune, Pimpri cops issue notice to MNS workers

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have issued notices to several leaders and workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the backdrop of controversial statements made by party chief Raj Thackeray at his rally in Aurangabad and earlier. These notices have urged party members to refrain from conducting or participating in any activity that will cause law and order problems.

During his rally, Thackeray had said that he was firm on the May 3 ‘deadline’ given by him for removing loudspeakers from mosques across the state. He further asked Hindus to play the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if the loudspeakers were not removed.

Pune Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta confirmed that notices had been issued to MNS workers and office-bearers based on their internal assessment of the law and order situation. Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde said notices had been issued to MNS members in their jurisdiction. Officials said the notices have been issued under CrPC Section 149, which empowers police to take measures to prevent any cognizable offence.