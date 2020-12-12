Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad schools to remain shut for classroom teaching till Jan 3

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to keep city schools shut till January 3. (File)

With few parents willing to send their children to school during the current pandemic, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to keep city schools shut till January 3. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has also decided to keep schools shut till January 3.

The schools have been closed for classroom studies since the beginning of the pandemic, and they have been conducting online classes for students.

“Schools were supposed to start in the city from December 14. The PMC had asked all schools in the city to seek an undertaking from parents, about sending their children to school on their own responsibility. However, we received a poor response from parents,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

The civic body also doesn’t think that the present Covid-19 situation is conducive to start schools for in-person teaching, he said. “The PMC has decided to keep schools shut till January 3. The decision to allow schools to start classroom teaching will be taken depending on the then Covid-19 situation and opinion of parents,” said Mohol.

“Like PMC, we have also decided to keep schools shut till January 3. There is no second Covid wave in Pimpri-Chinchwad…we will monitor the situation and then take a decision,” said Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar.

The Maharashtra government had earlier allowed schools to start classroom teaching for students of Class IX to XII, while there are plans to allow the same for Classes VI to VIII from January.

In his order, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said that the rest of the establishments will continue to operate as per the directions of the civic body and follow guidelines to check the spread of the viral infection.

