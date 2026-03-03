Corporate reward trip turns into long wait for return: Pune tourists among 375-member group stuck in Dubai

As the conflict between the United States-Israel alliance and Iran escalates into a regional war, a high-profile corporate reward tour has turned into a nightmare for residents of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. At least 40 tourists from the region are part of a 375-member Indian contingent currently stranded in Dubai, desperate for a government-led evacuation.

The group, comprised of business partners of Care Health Insurance from across India, including Jalgaon and Nagpur, landed in the UAE on February 26 for a recognition event and sightseeing. While earlier batches on February 19 and 22 returned safely, this third group was caught in the crossfire when hostilities intensified on February 28, leading to the immediate closure of Emirati airspace.

US-Israel-Iran War Live: | Follow Latest News Updates Here

‘Missiles over hotel’

“Currently, everything is fine here. We were quite startled when a series of missiles flew over our hotel two days ago. We are hopeful that there will be no further attacks on Dubai,” Narendra Bansode, a Congress leader from Pimpri-Chinchwad, part of the contingent in Dubai, told The Indian Express over the phone.

”We are all part of the reward recognition and sightseeing party…The tour is for qualified business partners, many of whom have come with their families from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Jalgaon, Nagpur and other parts of the country,” said Bansode.

After their flights were cancelled, the touring party was accommodated in a five-star hotel in Dubai, occupying more than 180 rooms.

“We are all safe. There are no problems in Dubai city. Most of the strikes from Iran have occurred in Abu Dhabi, with only a few affecting Dubai. Malls and markets are open, and while there is no overcrowding, some tourists are still venturing out,” he said.

Sandeep Suryavanshi, zonal head of Care Health Insurance, said, “Everyone is safe. Our company has arranged accommodations and meals for all the tourists. Two days ago, there was panic among our guests following a drone attack on nearby hotels. The airport, which is also close by, was shut down after the attack.”

Story continues below this ad

Suryavanshi said that they held their award night two days ago. “We did counselling and tried calm down our touring members. Some tourists were scared due to drone attacks from Iran on nearby places,” he added.

Families in Pune anxious

Kiran Landge, who lives in Bhosari, said, ”I am alone, but some of the touring members are with their families. Back home, my family is worried. They are tense and are calling repeatedly. We all want to return home as early as possible. We have urged the Centre to intervene and arrange our return. There are several senior citizens and even kids. We are worried about their safety.”

Landge added that though there were initial attacks on nearby areas, there have been none for the last two days, giving them some relief.

Some members of the touring party have released videos, urging the government to ensure their safe return.

—-