Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad police issue orders restricting night movement and assembly

FOLLOWING the notifications issued by municipal corporations of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, police in these areas have issued executive orders imposing night movement restrictions and prohibiting assembly in their respective jurisdictions between 8 pm and 7 am.

The Maharashtra government had, on March 27, issued ‘Mission Begin Again’ directives in which it said that ‘all public places will remain closed from 8 pm to 7 am, and those which violate the orders will face a penalty of Rs 1,000. As per the established procedure, after receiving guidelines from the state government, the Pune district collector issued prohibitory orders under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Prevention Act, 1897.

Subsequent to that, the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation issued guidelines for urban areas of Pune district. For the execution of these restrictions, finally, the police commissionerates of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad issued orders.

For Pune City Police jurisdiction, the orders were issued by Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve, imposing movement restrictions from 8 pm to 7 am. Speaking to The Indian Express, Shisve said, “Night movement restrictions were already in place in Pune from 11 pm to 6 am. The time window has been broadened now. The restrictions are not just on the movement of people at night but also on the assembly of five or more persons without a valid reason. Pune residents have been very cooperative and we urge them to continue to do so. The additional restrictions are being put because the situation is becoming serious day by day, and if people do not adhere to norms, there will no choice but to impose a lockdown.”

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the respective orders imposing night restrictions against the assembly were issued by Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash. These order have come in force from March 28 and will remain so till the next orders by the same competent authority are issued. The movement restriction orders are not applicable to essential and emergency services including health and civic staff, police, defence forces, personnel involved in Covid response, transportation and provision of essential services and commodities.