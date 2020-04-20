Police in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad impose conditional curfew till April 27

In areas that went under curfew earlier in Pune city, the window of 10 am to 12 noon had been earmarked as curfew relaxation, when shops dealing in essential commodities were allowed to be open. (Express photo/Arul Horizon) In areas that went under curfew earlier in Pune city, the window of 10 am to 12 noon had been earmarked as curfew relaxation, when shops dealing in essential commodities were allowed to be open. (Express photo/Arul Horizon)

A day after civic bodies in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad declared their jurisdictions as containment zones for COVID-19, the police commissionerate in both urban limits on Monday imposed conditional curfew till April 27, allowing specific time windows during the day for procurement of essential supplies.

The conditional curfew will not be applicable to essential and emergency services, including police, defence forces, health and civic staff, personnel involved in COVID-19 response, people involved transportation and provision of essential commodities.

PUNE

The conditional curfew in Pune City Police jurisdiction became operational from 2 pm on Monday and will be applicable to all areas under its jurisdiction in addition to the COVID-19 hotspots under 17 police stations, where a curfew had already been imposed. The conditional curfew will remain in force till the midnight of April 27. The orders in this regard were issued by Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Ravindra Shisve on Monday.

In areas that went under curfew earlier in Pune city, the window of 10 am to 12 noon had been earmarked as curfew relaxation, when shops dealing in essential commodities were allowed to be open.

The curfew relaxation for new areas has been extended by two hours, from 10 am to 2 pm. In hotspot areas, home delivery services of groceries, vegetables and fruits will be allowed from 10 am to 6 pm. Home delivery of prepared food will be allowed from 10 am to 3 pm and 6 pm to 10 pm, while home delivery of medicine will be allowed 24×7. Operators of these services are mandated to adhere to strict safety rules, including social distancing and use of masks, gloves and sanitisers.

Rules of functioning for banking establishment will remain same for new curfew areas as those of the hotspots areas. ATM kiosks will remain operational and bank branch offices will entertain only those customers who do not have online banking facility. Bank offices for essential financial operations to remain open with minimum possible staff and adherence to all safety norms. These offices should remain open for operation between 10 am and 1 pm and till 4 pm for internal operations. The staff members who live in nearby areas should be asked to come.

PIMPRI-CHINCHWAD

The conditional curfew in Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction came into effect from 12.01 am of Monday and will continue till midnight on April 27.

The orders in this regard were issued by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi late on Sunday night. The window for procurement of essential commodities and services in PCMC jurisdiction has been earmarked between 10 am and 2 pm. Home delivery of essential services will be allowed from 8 am to 10 pm, only with adequate permit for the delivery personnel.

These orders will be in force in Sangvi, Wakad, Hinjewadi, Ravet, Dehu Road, Chikhli, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Nigdi, Bhosari, Bhosari MIDC and Dighi police station jurisdictions.

In the remaining police stations in Pimpri Chinchwad, lockdown orders of assembly prohibition will be applicable.

CONCERNS

Even after implementation of the conditional curfew, level of non-compliance in areas with less police presence remained a key concern for officials in both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. In many areas in the city that do not have nearby police presence, many people were seen coming out of home during the day.

Officials said attempts were being made to bring in additional force from State Reserved Police, Home Guard and Railway Police to ensure compliance to curfew. Offences under Section 188 were being registered for lockdown violations, said an official.

Since the beginning of the lockdown on March 23 till Monday afternoon, the Pune City Police has booked 8,547 persons while Pimpri-Chinchwad police and Pune Rural Police have registered 4,912 and 3,403 complaints, respectively, taking the total number of cases in Pune district to 16,863.

