Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner’s transfer draws ire from citizens, activists

The sudden transfer of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash, barely 20 months after his appointment and in the backdrop of stern action against gangsters and juvenile criminals, has not gone down well with the citizens, activists, sportspersons and even politicians.

On Wednesday evening, the Home department transferred Prakash to Mumbai as the special inspector general of police (VIP security). In his place, Ankush Shinde has been appointed as the fourth police commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Several police officers were also stumped by the move, as all of them had thought that the police chief would complete his full term of three years. Meanwhile, sources in the Home Ministry said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar did not approve of the “theatrics” Prakash was indulging in.

A source in the Home department said, “Though Prakash had taken some strong actions to curb the crime rate in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Deputy Chief Minister was not happy with his antics. His surprise visits, disguised as a Muslim man, to police stations or his throwing a tree branch to arrest a criminal and then putting up pictures on social media has not been liked by Pawar. Some leaders and citizens had also complained to him that Prakash was exceeding his brief.” The source added Prakash was brought to Pimpri-Chinchwad by Pawar himself.

In December last year, the police had received a tip-off about three criminals hiding inside a room in Koye village. While a police team reached the spot, Prakash too rushed to the place. There was an exchange of fire between the police and the accused. As the accused started running towards the mountain, the police chief took a branch of a tree and threw it at them. The accused fell to the ground. The police then released pictures of the injured police commissioner with heavily bandaged arms and foreheads. While several citizens praised the “daredevilry” of the police chief, some said he could have avoided going to the spot and risking his life when his men were capable of doing the job. A few on social media commented that the police chief did it for the sake of publicity as he is a popular figure on social media.

Prakash is known for his tough action against illicit liquor and matka dens, juvenile criminals and organised gangs. During his tenure, a record number of criminals were externed from the jurisdiction of the industrial city. He is also credited with the arrest of those involved in banking scams and misappropriation of money invested by citizens in chit funds.

Meanwhile, former Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation standing committee chairperson Seema Savale said, “That he is media savvy cannot be the reason for his transfer. He has taken several strong actions against criminals. He has been a pro-active police commissioner. In his short stay, he succeeded in instilling fear in the minds of the criminals and confidence among the citizens, for whom he was the most accessible police commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad hitherto.”

“Prakash should have been given the full run as he was settled in the job and was taking several initiatives to curb the crime graph,” Savale added.

Civic activist Maruti Bhapkar said, “From the time Prakash had joined, he had gone strongly against the gangsters who were on the run. The police force was kept on the toes by him through his surprise visits to find out if the policemen were doing their duty properly. Those caught napping were sent home. He had been a decisive officer.”

Bhapkar said though off late he seemed to have slowed down a bit, it could have been sorted out by having a chat with him. “The Deputy Chief Minister, instead of getting Prakash transferred, should have spoken to him and told him what he expected from the police. This kind of arbitrary action will only embolden the criminals and wrong-doers. Pawar has set a bad precedent by transferring an active officer. The Deputy Chief Minister should revoke his action and allow Prakash to continue for at least three years,” Bhapkar said, adding that only public pressure will force the government to change its decision.

M Bhore, general secretary, Hockey Maharashtra, said Prakash has been a source of inspiration and great motivator for sportspersons. “He loves hockey and has done a lot to encourage sportspersons. When our state girls team had made it to the semi-finals of the national hockey, he had guided them and had given them a pep talk,” said Bhore. “Besides, he had himself taken time off from his busy schedule and attended the camps at Balewadi to motivate the budding players,” he added.

Prajakta Kale, an MBA student, said, “The police commissioner’s handle-bar moustache and his bulging biceps and triceps are a big hit on social media. He has a cult following. When he came to the Gahunje stadium recently, a big cheer went up among the crowd. He is popular among everyone. His transfer is surprising. I can’t understand why good officers are transferred out quickly.”

A police constable said, “Everyday people used to come to meet the police commissioner at his office. Not all came with grievances, there were many who came to seek his autograph. He is easily accessible by any citizen, even students. He is not rude as other senior police officers are. Though he talks tough, he always has a big smile on his face and that’s why people make a beeline to his office for photo-ops which are quickly uploaded to social media.”

Bhore added, “I was at the police chief’s office recently and have seen his popularity from close quarters. People desperately wanted to get clicked with him and he was obliging everyone. He had struck a very good rapport with the people.”