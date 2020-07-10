Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad to go under 10-day lockdown from July 14

Pune: People pass by the sculptures at Zero stone outside GPO amid Covid outbreak. (Express photograph by Arul Horizon) Pune: People pass by the sculptures at Zero stone outside GPO amid Covid outbreak. (Express photograph by Arul Horizon)

Pune district administration announced a 10-day lockdown in urban and peri-urban areas between July 14 and July 23 owing to “alarming” rate of spread of the virus and with an aim to break the chain of the transmission. The residents will get three days (until Monday mid-night) to buy essentials.

As per Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, first five days of the lockdown will be stringent with exemption only for milk, medicine and operation of clinics and hospitals. For the next five days, essential services such as sale and supply of vegetables, groceries will be allowed in addition to those allowed earlier.

The administration said that the decision was taken at a Covid-19 review meeting headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune district’s guardian minister Ajit Pawar and senior state government officials. At present, Pune has a total of 35,000 cases, of which 1,921 were added on Friday. The overall active cases in the district stand at 13,132 while 21,411 patients have been sent home after treatment. A total of 985 infected persons from the district have lost their lives so far.

Poor and needy line up for food at Shiv Bhojan Thali counter, an initiative by State Government where the complete meal is for Rs 10 only (Express photo: Ashish Kale) Poor and needy line up for food at Shiv Bhojan Thali counter, an initiative by State Government where the complete meal is for Rs 10 only (Express photo: Ashish Kale)

“Considering growing numbers, it has been decided to impose a ten-day lockdown in municipal limits of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad as well as in some rural areas in the peri-urban areas where high degree of Covid-19 infection has been observed,” said Mhaisekar.

“After first five days of strict lockdown when only milk sellers, pharmacies and clinics will be allowed to operate, the situation will be reviewed and sale of some essential items will be given. Separate orders will be issued, some for those providing the essential services. The decision has been taken after holding wide discussions,” said Mhaisekar.

Pune Collector Ram said that detailed orders will be issued in the next two days regarding which government offices can remain functional and in what strength. He said the industrial units which supply essential goods will be allowed to function with certain conditions.

Earlier at a meeting held in the city, Deputy CM Pawar had indicated the possibility of imposing a lockdown. He had said that despite surging numbers of Covid-19 infected patients, the citizens were not following simple, precautionary measures such as using masks and maintaining social distancing. “If such a situation persists, we would be left with no option but to take stringent measures. If need be, a lockdown will have to be imposed,” Pawar said at the meeting, as per a statement released by District Information Office (DIO).

Pawar conducted a Covid-19 control review meeting at the Pune Council Hall on Friday which was attended by senior officials in Pune as well as Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Ajoy Mehta, Principal Secretary of Public Health Department Dr Pradeep Kumar Vyas, Secretary Medical Education and FDA Dr Sanjay Mukherjee among others. Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram, PMC Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar were also present at the meeting.

