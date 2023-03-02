Kasba, Pimpri Chinchwad Bypolls Results Live Updates: All eyes on Kasba in first test for Eknath Shinde govt

All eyes are set on the much-awaited outcome of the Kasba Assembly bypoll Thursday which is likely to define the political discourse in the state and may have an impact on the Maharashtra elections next year. The polling which was reported at 50 per cent has also kept everyone guessing about the results.

It is the first election that the ruling and Opposition alliances are facing after the formation of the new government. Political parties, mainly the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, made the Kasba bypoll a prestige issue and put in all efforts to win the seat. The bypoll for the Kasba seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP legislator Mukta Tilak.

The Pune city police have announced traffic changes in the Koregaon Park area for the counting of votes for the Kasba Peth Assembly bypolls.

Vehicles coming from Lane No 5, 6, and 7 to South Main Road will be allowed till Lane No 4 and will be diverted to the right. Barricading will be done in front of St Mira’ College, Koregaon Park Police station and South Main Road Lane No 5.

Barricading will be done at Plot 38 on South Main Road Lane No 2 and vehicles will not be allowed to move towards South Main Road. Barricading will be done on Bungalow 67 and 68 on Lane No 3 and vehicles will not be allowed to move towards South Main Road.

A no-vehicle zone has been created on Darode Road from Koregaon Park police station to South Main Road.