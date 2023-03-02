Kasba, Pimpri Chinchwad Bypolls Results Live Updates: All eyes on Kasba in first test for Eknath Shinde govt

Kasba, Pimpri Chinchwad bypolls results Live Updates, 02 March 2023: With the counting of votes slated to be held today, all eyes are on the Kasba and Pimpri Chinchwad bypolls, which will mark the first test for the Eknath Shinde government since the split in Shiv Sena. The bypoll results are likely to influence the Assembly elections in the state. The voter turnout was reportedly 50 per cent, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the outcome.
A significant number of personnel has been deployed to enable smooth counting. The police also said they were closely monitoring social media platforms to prevent untoward incidents. The voting was held on February 26. The counting of votes for the two seats will be carried out today morning.
While the NCP is contesting the Chinchwad seat, Congress is contesting the Kasba seat as per the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA)’s seat-sharing arrangement. The BJP is contesting both the seats which were vacated after the deaths of sitting legislators Laxman Jagtap (Chinchwad) and Mukta Tilak (Kasba) respectively. In Chinchwad, the NCP and BJP candidates are also up against Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel Rahul Kalate, who is contesting as an Independent.
