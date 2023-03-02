Kasba, Pimpri Chinchwad Bypolls Results Live Updates: All eyes on Kasba in first test for Eknath Shinde govt

scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
By: Express Web Desk
Pune | March 2, 2023 07:22 IST
counting vote, pune news, indian expressThe counting of votes slated to be held today. (File Representational Photo)

Kasba, Pimpri Chinchwad bypolls results Live Updates, 02 March 2023: With the counting of votes slated to be held today, all eyes are on the Kasba and Pimpri Chinchwad bypolls, which will mark the first test for the Eknath Shinde government since the split in Shiv Sena. The bypoll results are likely to influence the Assembly elections in the state. The voter turnout was reportedly 50 per cent, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the outcome.

A significant number of personnel has been deployed to enable smooth counting. The police also said they were closely monitoring social media platforms to prevent untoward incidents. The voting was held on February 26. The counting of votes for the two seats will be carried out today morning.

While the NCP is contesting the Chinchwad seat, Congress is contesting the Kasba seat as per the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA)’s seat-sharing arrangement. The BJP is contesting both the seats which were vacated after the deaths of sitting legislators Laxman Jagtap (Chinchwad) and Mukta Tilak (Kasba) respectively. In Chinchwad, the NCP and BJP candidates are also up against Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel Rahul Kalate, who is contesting as an Independent.

Live Blog

07:22 (IST)02 Mar 2023
Good Morning :)

Welcome to the Pune live blog! Follow here for the latest updates from the city and Bypolls results.

All eyes on Kasba bypoll result with likely impact on state politics, next Assembly election

All eyes are set on the much-awaited outcome of the Kasba Assembly bypoll Thursday which is likely to define the political discourse in the state and may have an impact on the Maharashtra elections next year. The polling which was reported at 50 per cent has also kept everyone guessing about the results.

It is the first election that the ruling and Opposition alliances are facing after the formation of the new government. Political parties, mainly the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, made the Kasba bypoll a prestige issue and put in all efforts to win the seat. The bypoll for the Kasba seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP legislator Mukta Tilak.

Check traffic restrictions in Pune’s Koregaon Park

The Pune city police have announced traffic changes in the Koregaon Park area for the counting of votes for the Kasba Peth Assembly bypolls.

Vehicles coming from Lane No 5, 6, and 7 to South Main Road will be allowed till Lane No 4 and will be diverted to the right. Barricading will be done in front of St Mira’ College, Koregaon Park Police station and South Main Road Lane No 5.

Barricading will be done at Plot 38 on South Main Road Lane No 2 and vehicles will not be allowed to move towards South Main Road. Barricading will be done on Bungalow 67 and 68 on Lane No 3 and vehicles will not be allowed to move towards South Main Road.

A no-vehicle zone has been created on Darode Road from Koregaon Park police station to South Main Road.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 07:19 IST
