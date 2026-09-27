To stop jewellery being sold to buy house, woman stages burglary

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To stop her gold and silver jewellery from being sold to buy a house, a 32-year-old woman allegedly staged a burglary at her rented house in Dighi, police said.
According to Pimpri Chinchwad police, the alleged burglary was initially reported by the woman’s 37-year-old ex-serviceman husband, who told police that the family’s gold and silver ornaments had been stolen from their home when family members had left for Ganesh idol immersion around 3 pm on September 25.
The circumstances appeared to support the complaint — the door was found unlocked and clothes from the cupboard had been scattered inside the house, and gold and silver ornaments were missing.
A case was registered at Dighi police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Crime Branch’s Unit 3 began a parallel investigation.
The first challenge for investigators was the absence of the usual clues associated with a break-in.
Police examined CCTV footage from around the building and conducted a technical analysis of available mobile phone data. However, they did not find evidence suggesting that an outsider had entered or left the building around the time of the alleged burglary.
“We also also spoke to residents of the building and examined the sequence of events at the time of the family’s absence from the house. As the investigation progressed, the circumstances surrounding the complaint began to raise questions. We subsequently questioned the woman in detail. Some things were not adding up,” a police officer from the Crime Branch said.
With mounting pressure, police said, the woman confessed and said that she did not want the family’s gold and silver ornaments to be sold for purchasing a house.
The family was living in a rented apartment and, according to the police, her husband was planning to sell the ornaments towards the purchase of a new house. The police said that during the family’s visit for Ganpati Visarjan, the woman returned to the house, left the door open and scattered clothes around the premises to make it appear as though the house had been searched by burglars. She then concealed the gold and silver ornaments inside the house, police said.
The ornaments, valued at Rs 13,98,978, were subsequently recovered in the presence of witnesses. The discovery came within about 12 hours of the burglary complaint, police said.
Police said that further procedural action would follow based on the legal opinion.