To stop jewellery being sold to buy house, woman stages burglary

The woman allegedly staged a burglary at her rented house in Dighi, Pune, to prevent her family’s gold and silver ornaments from being sold to buy a house, police said. (AI Generated Image)

To stop her gold and silver jewellery from being sold to buy a house, a 32-year-old woman allegedly staged a burglary at her rented house in Dighi, police said.

According to Pimpri Chinchwad police, the alleged burglary was initially reported by the woman’s 37-year-old ex-serviceman husband, who told police that the family’s gold and silver ornaments had been stolen from their home when family members had left for Ganesh idol immersion around 3 pm on September 25.

The circumstances appeared to support the complaint — the door was found unlocked and clothes from the cupboard had been scattered inside the house, and gold and silver ornaments were missing.