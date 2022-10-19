Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad continues to battle water shortage, faces uphill task as 1,000 new flats coming up every year

Even as the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Monday announced the industrial city will get additional 50 MLD water from the Andra dam located in Maval taluka, it has, however, emerged the civic body will not be able to provide 24×7 water to the citizens which it has been promising since last year. The rising population and expansion of the city are said to be the reasons behind the same.

The officials said 1,000 new flats are coming up in the city every year. “Our population is rising. Pimpri-Chinchwad has now reached the 30 lakh figure. Every year, 1,000 flats are being added to the city. Though we will be getting additional 50 MLD water, it in no way will help us provide round the clock water to the city,” PCMC joint city engineer Shrikant Savane told The Indian Express.

The situation, said officials, is such that the civic body is not in a position to cater to the current population itself. “As per the norms, the civic body is supposed to provide 90 LPCD (litre per capita per day) water to the residential societies, but we are in a position to provide only 40 LPCD water. Though for some societies we are providing 70 LPDC water,” Savane said.

The PCMC collected Rs 1,000 crore development charges from the builders in the last fiscal. “Before that, we collected around Rs 950 development charges. The trend has been similar for the last three to four years. Every year 1,000 to 1,200 flats are being constructed and occupied by the families. But in comparison the stock in water is not rising,” he said.

Savane said more apartment buildings are being constructed in the city. “These buildings are yet to be completed. They will also be applying for water connections which we will have to provide. This means, there will be more water consumption. The situation on the water front is becoming grimmer,” he said.

The officials said the industrial city will get additional 50 MLD water from the Andra dam from next month. “After that in the next three months, we will get 50 MLD water from the same dam. In all, we will getting 100 MLD from Andra dam,” Savane said.

Maval MP Shrirang Barne, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge, Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh and other officials visited the Chikhli water treatment plant Monday to take stock of the situation.

“Pimpri-Chinchwad will be getting 50 MLD water from next month. This additional water will be provided to areas like Wakad, Pimple Nilakh, Pimple Gurav and Ravet,” Barne said.

Landge said, “Once 100 MLD water from Andra dam becomes available, it will help streamline the water supply in Chikhli, Talawade, Moshi, Nighoje, Dudulgaon area.”

Besides Andra dam, Pimpri-Chinchwad will also be getting 267 MLD water from Bhama Askhed dam. “The water pipeline laying work is under progress from Bhama Askhed dam to Pimpri-Chinchwad. It will take at least two years for the work to be completed,” the officials said.

The PCMC currently lifts 510 MLD water from the Pavana dam every day and supplies water to the citizens on alternate days.