Pune Assembly election results: Big gains for NCP

The NCP seems to have made inroads in BJP’s stronghold Pune as it was leading in four out of eight assembly constituencies in the city. BJP had won Pune’s all eight Assembly seats — Kasba, Kothrud, Shivajinagar, Pune cantonment, Vadgaonsheri, Shivajinagar, Parvati and Khadakwasla — in the elections held in 2014. At 11 am, this is how they are positioned:

Vadgaonsheri

In Vadgaonsheri, sitting BJP legislator Jagdish Mulik contested against NCP candidate Sunil Tingre. Tingre is in the lead.

Shivajinagar

BJP leader Siddarth Shirole is contesting against Congress candidate Datta Bahirat. As per the latest figures, Bahirat has a slim edge.

Kothrud

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil is contesting his first election from here, against MNS leader Kishore Shinde. Both Congress and NCP did not put up candidates here and backed “local leader” Shinde against “outsider Patil”. So far, Patil is leading.

Khadakwasla

In Khadakwasla, BJP MLA Bhimrao Tapkir is pitted against NCP candidate Sachin Dodke. For now, Dodke is leading.

Parvati

BJP MLA Madhuri Misal is contesting against NCP leader Ashwini Kadam. Misal is leading.

Hadapsar

In Hadapsar, BJP legislator Yogesh Tilekar, city NCP chief Chetan Tupe and MNS leader Vasant More were contesting. Tupe seems set to win here.

Pune Cantonment

BJP leader Sunil Kamble is locked in a neck-and-neck fight against city Congress chief Ramesh Bagwe here. As per the latest figures, Bagwe has taken the lead. Only three rounds were counted in Pune Cantonment, as counting was halted due to objections on EVMs. The EVMs on which objections were raised will be counted last along with VVPAT slips.

Kasba

Kasba has a triangular fight between BJP leader and Mayor Mukta Tilak, Congress candidate Arvind Shinde and rebel Shiv Sena leader Vishal Dhanawade. Tilak is in the lead.

In neighbouring Pimpri, Chinchwad and Bhosari seats, Mahesh Landge of BJP is leading over NCP’s Vilas Lande in Bhosari; Laxman Jagtap of the BJP is leading in Chinchwad over rebel Sena candidate Rahul Kalate; while in Pimpri, sitting Sena MLA Gautam Chabukswar is leading over NCP’s Anna Bansode.

In Western Maharashtra, the ruling BJP seems to have failed in denting the prospects of NCP in its bastion.

Of the 71 seats in Western Maharashtra, the BJP is leading in 24 seats, NCP in 23 seats, Shiv Sena in 11 seats, Congress in 9 seats and others in five seats.

Among the prominent in lead is Ajit Pawar of NCP in Baramati, Rohit Pawar of NCP in Jamkhed Parner, Vishwajeet Kadam of Congress in Palus-Kadegaon, apart from Chandrakant Patil in Kothrud and Mukta Tilak in Kasba.

State ministers Ram Shinde of BJP is trailing in Jamkhed Parner, Vijay Shivtare of Shiv Sena in Purandar, Bala Bhegde of BJP in Maval, while sitting Congress legislator Prantit Shinde is trailing in Solapur.