Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad among 43 cities in state to join UN climate campaign

At least 43 cities from Maharashtra, including Pune, have joined the United Nations-backed Race to Zero campaign, which aims to halve global emissions by 2030 and also includes participation of companies, regions, financial and educational institutions.

Ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12, State Minister of Environment and Climate Change Aaditya Thackeray said on Thursday that the 43 cities and urban clusters that have joined the campaign are part of AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation).

Of these, five cities from western Maharashtra, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kalyan-Dombivali, Pune and Nagpur, had joined the campaign earlier this year.

Cities joining the campaign will seek to prevent future climate threats, create jobs and unlock equitable, sustainable growth. These cities must publicly acknowledge and recognise the global climate emergency, keeping climate resilience in line with urban decision making, pledging to reach net zero emissions by the 2040s or sooner.

Thackeray made the announcement at India’s Road to COP26 event, part of The Hub Live at Climate Week NYC 2021 and as part of the Global Citizen Live Campaign, a 24-hour music event, at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.