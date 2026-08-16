How a Pune photographer preserves India’s military history through rare stamps

Written by Kalyani Lad

Nestled between camera lenses and exhibition prints in Sandeep Boyat’s studio sits a unique archive of Indian history. A photographer by profession, Boyat has spent the last 15 years building one of the nation’s most meticulous private collections of stamps and philatelic materials dedicated to the Indian armed forces.

For Boyat, the passion is deeply personal. “My grandfather was a freedom fighter who served in the Azad Hind Fauj, and my father served in the Indian Army,” Boyat said. “While my family expected me to follow them into uniform, I believed service could take a different form.”