Monday, June 13, 2022
In photos: A wrap of what happened in Pune from June 6 to 10

From Shiv Sena's protests to Covid-19 updates, catch up on all that happened in Pune last week.

Pune |
June 13, 2022 12:02:33 pm
pune shiv sena protest arul horizonShiv Sena Pune unit protested against the inaction of the BJP-led central government on the atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits at Goodluck Chouk on Monday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

On 6 June, the Pune city unit of Shiv Sena protested against what it said was the central government’s failed efforts to protect Kashmiri Pandits. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “We are closely monitoring the situation now and are in talks with Kashmiri pandits. I reiterate that we will do all possible for the pandits and will not leave them alone.”

Pune drone pavan khengre Agricultural drones were demonstrated during the Sugar Conclave organised by Vasantdada Sugar Institute, Pune. (Express photo By Pavan Khengre)

The two-day Sugar Conclave organised by Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune saw the sugar industry deliberate about the various issues facing the sector. In a show of political bonhomie, former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar praised Union cabinet minister Nitin Gadkari as the voice of Maharashtra’s sugarcane growers in the Centre.

Also Read |Pune commended for performing well in FSSAI’s ‘Eat Right Initiative’

 

pune ragpickers baba adhav arul horizon Protest by the Kagad Kach Patra Kashtakari Panchayat led by Dr. Baba Adhav. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Waste pickers of the ‘Kagad Kach Patra Kashtakari Panchayat’ and a number of representatives of various progressive organisations lead by Dr. Baba Adhav protested at District Collectorate on June 7 against the killings of two waste pickers by a street vendor and demanded immediate action against the culprits.

pune hsc results arul horizon HSC students and teachers of Deccan Education Society distributed sweets and celebrated at Fergusson College as the HSC results were announced on June 8. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class XII examination results on June 8, with the state recording an overall pass percentage of 94.22 per cent, a considerable decline compared to last year when it recorded the highest-ever pass percentage of 99.63 per cent.

 

pune bike junk railway station Bikes piled up as junk in the two-wheeler parking inside the Pune railway station premises. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

 

pune kids on a swing arul horizon Kids enjoying on a swings in a cloudy afternoon at Koregaon Park on June 9. (Express photo by Arul Horizon).

Moderate rain had lashed parts of Pune on June 10, bringing in much-needed relief. The southwest monsoon further advanced into the city on June 11.

 

pune sant tukaram rajesh stephen The newly built Sant Tukaram Shila Mandir which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on June 14. (Express photo by Rajesh Stephen)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a ‘shila’ (rock) temple dedicated to poet-saint Sant Tukaram around 1.30 pm on June 14 and will also address a crowd in proximity to the temple. The 10-member team which carried out the silver polishing work of the temple premises and the chariot included eight Muslim artisans in their early twenties.

 

pune modi visit special turban pavan khengre Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Dehu, Pune’s Murudkar Jhendewale made a special turban for his visit. (Express photo By Pavan Khengre)

“Ever since the news of PM Modi coming to Dehu for the first time came to us, our team of artisans have been wanting to do something special for him yet again as we have previously too designed for him,” said Girish Murudkar, who along with his artisans has designed a ‘designer Tukaram pagdi’ and Uparne or shawl for the prime minister.

 

pune bajaj rajesh stephen Rajeev Bajaj, CEO of Bajaj Auto, at the launch of the new assembly line of Chetak on June 10. (Express photo by Rajesh Stephen).

Speaking at the inauguration of an electric two-wheeler plant of Chetak Technology at Akurdi in Pune, Bajaj Auto CEO Rajeev Bajaj called startups manufacturing electric two-wheelers “upstarts”, and blamed them for the recent fire incidents. He said they had no business to be in the space.

 

pune covid pavan khengre A health worker takes a sample of the RT-PCR swab test for diagnosis of Covid-19 in Dhankawadi center on June 10. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

With Covid-19 cases rising once again, Pune Municipal Corporation health chief said that the city is adequately prepared. Meanwhile, Omicron sub-variant BA.5 was detected in a 37-years-old fully vaccinated man.

