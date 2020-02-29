Pune: PhD scholars release ‘Science for Commons’ on ARI’s YouTube channel

For instance, a short video clip on ‘modernisation of fossil repository’ has an ARI PhD student explaining in layman terms how fossils, which are the remains of ancient organisms, are collected from various parts of the country. For instance, a short video clip on ‘modernisation of fossil repository’ has an ARI PhD student explaining in layman terms how fossils, which are the remains of ancient organisms, are collected from various parts of the country.

From minutely describing how India’s third-largest fossil repository preserves its 7,000 specimens to talking about friendly bacteria in spill away products that can eat oil and hydrocarbon waste, PhD students at Agharkhar Research Institute (ARI) have released a playlist ‘Science for Commons’.

This is perhaps for the first time that a research institute has encouraged its students and staff engaged with PhD research to upload videos related to their research on the YouTube channel ARI Vidnyan Vardhini. Launched Friday by Dr D R Bapat, chairman, Maharashtra Association for the Cultivation of Science, ARI’s YouTube channel has at least 75 videos made by PhD students.

For instance, a short video clip on ‘modernisation of fossil repository’ has an ARI PhD student explaining in layman terms how fossils, which are the remains of ancient organisms, are collected from various parts of the country. Giving an insight into how palaentologists do research, the student gives a virtual tour of each specimen, how they are photographed and what precautionary measures are taken to preserve the fossils, which help us understand the history of life on Earth.

Short videos that deconstruct scientific terminologies like taxonomy, ichnology, lichens and fungi have also been uploaded. Some videos also have the students at their creative best, using cartoons to show friendly bacteria in spill away products that can eat oil and hydrocarbon waste, with microbes digesting and metabolising the waste, turning it into water and harmless gases.

“ARI has also participated in the two-day science exhibition at GMRT, Khodad, where more than 30,000 visitors are expected,” Dr Prashant K Dhakephalkar, ARI director told The Indian Express.

