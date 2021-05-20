Pune: Pharmacist arrested for selling Remdesivir without prescription for Rs 45,000

Pune city police have arrested a pharmacist for allegedly selling a Remdesivir injection illegally for Rs 45,000.

Police have identified the accused as Devendra Kaluram Chaudhary (25), a resident of Lohegaon.

Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officer Shrutika Jadhav lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Vimantal police station on Tuesday.

Police said that a man procured four Remdesivir injections for treatment of his father, who was suffering from COVID 19. While three injections were used for the treatment, the man allegedly sold the remaining Remdesivir injection vial to the accused Devendra illegally.

A press release issued by the police stated that the accused sold this Remdesivir injection illegally for Rs 45,000 to a person from Lohegaon, without bill and doctor’s prescription.

Assistant police inspector Sandip Jamdade of the crime branch is investigating the case further.