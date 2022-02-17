Pune: Petrol pump robbery bid foiled, three history-sheeters arrested

The Pune city police have said that they foiled a petrol pump robbery bid with the arrest of three history-sheeters on Wednesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ganesh Raichur (27) of Katraj, Sagar Avghade (30) and Sadiq Khan (22) of Lohiya Nagar. Two other accomplices — Suraj Sakat and Manya — escaped from the spot and a search has been launched for them, said the police.

Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team headed by senior police inspector Abhay Mahajan laid a trap and arrested the accused before they could attack and rob the Bharat Petroleum pump on the Shankar Sheth road on Wednesday, said the police.

The police said Raichur is a dreaded criminal who was previously arrested in ten offences lodged at different police stations in the city. Avghade and Khan also have criminal records, added the police.

The police seized a sharp weapon, chilli powder, a stolen two-wheeler, a cell phone and other items from the accused.