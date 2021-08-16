Pune: Petrol pump robbery attempt foiled, four arrested with pistols, sharp weapons

Pune city police have arrested a gang of four persons with possession of firearms, while they were planning to loot of a petrol pump in Sinhagad Road area.

Police have identified the accused persons as Kiran Khawale (22) of Nigdi, Williams Peter (22) of Haveli, Vaibhav Khirit (24) of Haveli and Akash Mate (24) of Kolhewadi.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested the four persons on Friday night. During searches, cops recovered three country made pistols, five live cartridges and sharp weapons in their possession.

A press release issued by the police on Sunday stated that the four accused and one more accomplice were planning to attack and rob a petrol pump and jewellery shop in the Sinhagad Road area. But they were nabbed with weapons and three motorcycles.

Police havaldar Santosh Kshirsagar of crime branch lodged the first information report (FIR) against the accused persons at the Sinhagad Road police station as per sections 399, 402 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Indian Arms Act.

