Pune: Six people rescued after part of building collapses

Six residents of a dilapidated wada — a cluster of houses — located in Shukrawar Peth area of Pune were rescued on Saturday morning by the fire brigade personnel after a portion of their house collapsed.

Pune Fire Brigade officials said that they received a call at 7.20 am about the collapse of a part of Karande Wada located near Nehru Chowk at Shukrawar Peth in central Pune and that some residents were trapped on the upper floors of the three-storey structure.

People rescued by the fire brigade personnel after a portion of their house collapsed. (Express) People rescued by the fire brigade personnel after a portion of their house collapsed. (Express)

A team from Central Fire Station was deployed for a rescue operation. Fire Officer Pradeep Khedekar said, “It’s an 80-90-year-old structure. A part of the wada has seen some reconstruction in the past which had led to addition of load to the old structure. We suspect that incessant rains and the already dilapidated condition led to the collapse of this part.”

The fire brigade officials added that the staff from the building department of the Pune Municipal Corporation would be inspecting the structure for its condition.