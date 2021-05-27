Pune: People turn to home gyms to stay in shape during the pandemic

Dia Kothari, 45, was a regular at the gym for two decades until the lockdown forced fitness centres to close last year. As the pandemic stretched on, she decided to convert one bedroom in her 4BHK house into a mini-gym as the bedroom was no longer occupied. Sometimes, she would also move to her balcony. She bought dumbbells, kettlebells, resistance bands, stretch bands, yoga mats and blocks and started online classes at home with an instructor who used to train her and five others at the gym.

It has been more than a year since gyms shut their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. There was a brief period when fitness centres were allowed to open — and then the second wave forced them to shut again. For gym regulars, this has meant a break in their healthcare routine, even as the practice of working from home added to ailments related to a sedentary lifestyle. Across the city, fitness enthusiasts have been fighting the flab by turning portions of their home into fitness centres.

Aparnita Karmalkar, 42, for instance, has been bodyweight training at home for a year with equipment that ranges from sandbag and medicine ball to weights and resistance bands. Under the instructions of an online personal trainer, she has been learning a range of different exercises within the confines of her home. Living in a township, she found space in her society where she could set these up and explore. For those who do not wish to invest in equipment, there are experts such as Veerdhaval Chorage, founder and owner of B2B Gym, Aundh, who have designed online training classes with basic or no equipment.

A 35-year-old management executive from Aundh says that she began to suffer from stiff limbs and body ache as her muscles were not getting the proper exercise. “During the first wave, we were hopeful that gyms would reopen in a few months and all would be well. Now, we are hearing about a possible third wave so it makes sense to invest in fitness gear for the house. I have bought a pair of ankle weights and a few other small equipment. I wanted to rent a treadmill but live in a 2-BHK so space did not permit,” she says.

While many people use free YouTube videos to learn exercises, others are training with instructors from across India and abroad. Suprabha Dikshatha, 42, a corporate professional from Magarpatta, joined online sessions with The Movement Guild, a wellness facility in Europe, which uses recorded sessions. “Under normal circumstances, I would have had to take a few months of break to travel to Europe. Now, I could complete the course online and learn a whole set of new things in mobility. It gives me visibility to what can work for me from globally accredited training models,” she said.

Most fitness buffs feel that the personal exercises in home gyms are here to stay for the long haul. “There is convenience to online workout as we do not need to travel. Whenever gyms open, I will probably go back but we have to be adaptive. I would probably want to do fitness exercises with my friends but activities such as yoga might continue online,” says Kothari. Sehej Maini, powerlifter and fitness coach, adds, “Though online training can never truly replace the essence of being trained in-person, when you have access to all the equipment you need in your own room, and a trainer on your phone or laptop, a lot of people might want to continue with this convenient lifestyle.”

(With inputs from Seona James)