Pune: Pending results of SPPU PhD entrance test for law to be published today

Even as the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) announced results of the entrance test for PhD admissions to all departments last week, technical difficulties had held up results of the law faculty leaving hundreds of candidates waiting. Officials in the PhD section have now said that the results are expected Tuesday.

Nearly 14,000 candidates had appeared for the entrance test conducted on September 5 of which 8,993 candidates qualified in departments other than law. While the PhD entrance test generally has a 100-mark question paper, confusion arose because the entrance paper for law had 250 questions. University officials said it confused several candidates and while some solved the entire question paper, others solved only 100 questions.

R M Raherkar, Deputy Registrar (PG admissions) at SPPU said, “There were other issues too. Many candidates complained of technical snags due to which the timings were extended for them till late evening. We have found a way out now and their results will be declared today (Tuesday).”

A total of 5,333 PhD seats are available across research centres affiliated to the SPPU in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar. As many as 15,050 candidates had registered for the online entrance test for PhD.