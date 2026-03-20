Traffic changes in Pune and PCMC During Eid Celebrations

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On the occasion of Eid—scheduled for March 21, 2026, Namaz will be held at Eidgah Maidan near Golibar Maidan Chowk in Pune and Eidgah Maidhan near Chapekar Chowk in Nigdi. The Pune and PCMC Police have announced traffic restrictions for the same.
From 6:00 am to 11:30 am, all vehicular traffic in the Golibar Chowk area will be diverted onto alternative routes. The changes will not be applicable for on duty government vehicles and vehicles involved in emergency services.
Heavy Vehicles shall travel via Solapur Road, Lullanagar, Khatav Bungalow Road, and other designated alternative routes; the movement of heavy vehicles heading towards Pune Station will be completely prohibited during this period.
Light Vehicles shall proceed to their intended destinations via Empress Garden Road and Bishop’s School Road.
Traffic movement will be completely suspended on the stretch from Mammadevi Chowk to Golibar Chowk, and from Old Solapur Bazaar Chowk to Golibar Chowk.
Traffic from CDO Square to Golibar Chowk will be diverted through to Napier Road.
Vehicles going from Swargate to Solapur will also be diverted to an alternate route as required between Seven Loves Chowk and Golibar Chowk during the above timings. Vehicles coming from Khane Maruti Chowk will go to Solapur Bazaar Chowk via Pulgate Depot and straight to Napier Road via Khatav Bungalow to the desired destination
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pune City, Himmat Jadhav, has appealed to motorists to strictly follow the guidance provided by the Traffic Police to avoid any potential inconvenience.
At Nigdi, the traffic police has announced that traffic restrictions will be in place from 5 am to 1 pm.
Traffic will be completely shut down from Mari Ai Mata Temple to Chaphekar Chowk and vice-versa. Traffic from Morya Nagar to Chaphekar Chowk is also being restricted.