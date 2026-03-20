Traffic changes in Pune and PCMC During Eid Celebrations

The changes will not be applicable for on duty government vehicles and vehicles involved in emergency services.

On the occasion of Eid—scheduled for March 21, 2026, Namaz will be held at Eidgah Maidan near Golibar Maidan Chowk in Pune and Eidgah Maidhan near Chapekar Chowk in Nigdi. The Pune and PCMC Police have announced traffic restrictions for the same.

From 6:00 am to 11:30 am, all vehicular traffic in the Golibar Chowk area will be diverted onto alternative routes. The changes will not be applicable for on duty government vehicles and vehicles involved in emergency services.

Heavy Vehicles shall travel via Solapur Road, Lullanagar, Khatav Bungalow Road, and other designated alternative routes; the movement of heavy vehicles heading towards Pune Station will be completely prohibited during this period.