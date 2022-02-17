Pune: PCMC to set up Rahul Bajaj memorial

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to set up a memorial in honour of industrialist Rahul Bajaj, chairman emeritus of Bajaj Group who passed away last week. A proposal to this effect was passed unanimously by the civic body standing committee at its weekly meeting on Wednesday.

“Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj contributed immensely to the development of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Had it not been for the initiative of Rahul Bajaj, Pimpri-Chinchwad would have never become internationally known. Therefore, the civic standing committee has decided to set up the memorial in his honour,” standing committee chairman Nitin Lange told The Indian Express Thursday.

Lande said the memorial will be a grand one “befitting the stature” of Rahul Bajaj. “We plan to set up the memorial in Akurdi where the company’s plant is located. However, the place has not been finalised as yet. As of now, only the proposal has been approved. We need to appoint architects and contractors for constructing the memorial. Tenders will also be floated for the purpose,” Landge said.

Welcoming the PCMC’s move, Sanjay Joshi, president of Vishwakalyan Kamgar Sanghatana, the recognised union of Bajaj Auto Ltd, said: “We welcome the move whole-heartedly. I think if the memorial comes up, it will be first such to honour the member of a Bajaj family which has contributed immensely for the development of Pimpri-Chinchwad.”

Activist Lahoo Landge said: “It is an appropriate move. The Bajaj family’s contribution to Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune city is huge. The memorial should carry important information as to how the Bajajs have played a key role in changing the face of the Pimpri-Chinchwad.”