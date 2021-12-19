Pune: PCMC to conduct Covid vaccination drive in seven wards from December 17

To step up the battle against Covid-19, a vaccination drive will be conducted by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in collaboration with Bajaj Finserv Limited companies from December 17 to 31.

The drive will be spread across 62 Covid vaccination centres covering seven wards—in YCMH, Yamunanagar, Talera, Sangavi, Jijamata, Bhosari and Akurdi.

The Bajaj Group comprising Bajaj Finserv Limited companies and Bajaj Auto Limited had earlier partnered with PMC, PCMC and the zilla parishad to conduct mega vaccination drives across urban and rural areas in Pune.

The group has so far donated over 8 lakh Covid vaccines and 9 lakh syringes, besides participating in vaccine awareness campaigns, the company stated in a press release. It added that its current initiative is a part of the ongoing efforts by the government to achieve 100 per cent vaccination by the end of December.

It further stated that Bajaj Finance Limited, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited have provided 1.50 lakh doses of Covishield to PCMC.

Ajay Sathe, CSR Head of Bajaj Finserv Limited said, “As a part of our ongoing CSR efforts, we have been conducting various vaccination drives across urban and rural areas. We are committed to assisting the authorities in every possible way to achieve 100 per cent vaccination. We are grateful to PCMC for their continuous efforts towards this objective and look forward to helping them to keep Pune safe and healthy.”

The press release further stated that the Bajaj Group had committed Rs 300 crore since the start of the pandemic to support the fight against Covid-19. The funds were utilised to install 12 oxygen plants to provide more than 5,000 LPM of oxygen supply to rural and urban hospitals, and procure respiratory support equipment like oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and BiPAPs, it added.