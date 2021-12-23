Pune: PCMC to beautify city with sculptures on roads, gardens

To beautify the industrial city, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will set up sculptures on various subjects along main roads, in prominent squares, and gardens. A proposal to this effect will be placed by the civic administration before the general body meeting on Friday.

According to the proposal prepared by the civic administration led by municipal commissioner Rajesh Patil, a provision of Rs 35 crore for this has been made in the 2021-22 budget. However, since the amount was falling short for the project, Rs 3.55 crore has been diverted from other development works.

The proposal said Pimpri-Chinchwad is spread over 181 square km, has 1,200 km long roads and 184 gardens. “To increase the beauty of the city, it has been proposed to set up FRP sculptures, selfie points (photo booths) along main roads, prominent chowks and in gardens. Besides, it has also been proposed to set up boards carrying information about prominent personalities,” the civic administration said.

The civic body will put up boards with information about gardens, art, culture, historical sculptures, imaginative paintings, the ‘Gharkul’ project of the civic body and slum rehabilitation projects.

The PCMC said there is a proposal for a loop or a ramp at the Empire Estate flyover. “We plan to divert Rs 1.18 crore from this project for setting up the sculptures,” the proposal said.

Besides, the administration said there is a provision of Rs 15 crore for development works on the Chinchwad link road and Empire Estate. “We plan to divert Rs 1.18 crore from these works also and Rs 1.19 crore from the BRTS works of KSB chowk to Spine Road,” the proposal said.

Mohalla clinics on the anvil

To reduce the burden on big civic hospitals, the PCMC has decided to set up mohalla clinics and launched a survey to identify places suitable for these.

The PCMC has the 750-bed YCM hospital, the biggest hospital in the city. Besides, it has hospitals at Bhosari, Akurdi, Pimpri and Thergaon. “Hundreds of patients are treated every day at YCM hospital. However, even for a cold or a cough people have to line up at the hospital. People from different parts of the city throng the hospital. Therefore, we have decided to set up clinics for such ailments in local mohallas so that it becomes convenient for people to get treated without spending much time in reaching big hospitals like the YCMH,” said the health and medical department.

“We are stressing on increasing the medical facilities in the city. The mohalla clinics are part of that endeavour,” said PCMC additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane.