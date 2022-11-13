‘Don’t humiliate citizens’: PCMC draws flak for seizing tax defaulters’ moveable property

Even as the property tax department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has started confiscating moveable possessions of tax defaulters, the move has come under fire from former corporators, activists and citizens who have described it as “public humiliation” of citizens.

In a letter to municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh, former chairperson of the PCMC standing committee Seema Savale said, “The decision of the property tax department to seize the TV, fridge and vehicles of tax defaulters in wrong itself. This will tarnish the image of the industrial city. To collect taxes by humiliating defaulters in front of people and their family is not our culture. Hence, I urge the municipal commissioner to take back the decision.”

Savale said that in the last two to three years, hundreds have lost their jobs and several industrial units have been shut. “Many families have failed to pay their bank EMIs as members died or lost their jobs. The poor have no jobs, leading to widespread resentment. As the Covid-19 period has ended, people have started to pick up the threads of their lives. Industries are trying to rise to their feet again. Against this backdrop, it is not appropriate to seize moveable items of tax defaulters. To humiliate the common man in such a manner is the wrong step,” she added.

According to the tax department, over 8,000 property tax defaulters face the prospect of losing moveable property, including televisions, refrigerators and vehicles. “We have started the process of confiscating moveable property of property tax defaulters,” PCMC assistant municipal commissioner Nilesh Deshmukh told The Indian Express earlier this week.

Deshmukh said 8,791 property tax defaulters owe the PCMC Rs 1 lakh or more in tax dues. “These citizens have defaulted for years. Notices had been served to them, but they failed to pay up. Some citizens have not paid dues for more than seven years,” he added. The PCMC has, in the past, initiated actions including sealing properties, against defaulters. However, this is the first time that the civic administration is confiscating moveable properties, officials said.

Savale, however, said the PCMC should attain 100 per cent tax collection. “Those who are habitual offenders are served notices. Then a final notice is served. After that, the process for sealing properties is carried out. The PCMC also has the option of approaching the court… When proper channels and options are available, there is no need to insult families…,” she said.

Babu Nair, another former corporator, said, “The PCMC’s move to forcibly take away moveable properties of tax-defaulting citizens is utterly ridiculous. When the civic body has other options, like legal remedies, why should it resort to such a move and make a public spectacle of the tax collection process. Citizens are not enemies. The PCMC has no right to lower their prestige… The PCMC should, instead, adopt a humane approach.”

Activist Manav Kamble, who heads the Nagrik Haqq Suraksha Samiti, an NGO which fights for the rights of citizens, said, “The PCMC tax department’s move does not make sense. Every citizen has the right to live with dignity as guaranteed by our Constitution. We strongly oppose the attempt to humiliate citizens publicly.”

Kamble said that instead of harassing the poor, the PCMC should first target the affluent class which owes a huge sum to the civic body in taxes. “First, those who are in maximum default and those who are rich should be targeted. The poor should be targeted at last,” he said.

Lahoo Landge, another activist, said the PCMC should allow people to pay their taxes every month. “Instead of asking them to pay in one go, the civic body can collect taxes every month so that there is no load on citizens at the end of the fiscal year.”