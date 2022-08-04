scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Pune: PCMC surveyor booked for demanding Rs 3 lakh bribe

The police identified the accused as Sandip Labade, 48, working with PCMC town planning and development department.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 4, 2022 4:32:11 pm
After receiving a complaint, the ACB team verified it multiple times on March 28, March 29, March 30, July 1 and July 19 and confirmed that the accused had allegedly demanded a bribe. (File)

The Pune unit of the Maharashtra anti-corruption bureau (ACB) booked Wednesday a Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) surveyor for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 3 lakh. The police identified the accused as Sandip Labade, 48, working with PCMC town planning and development department.

According to the ACB, the complainant is an employee of a private company. Around March this year, Labade allegedly demanded Rs 3.5 lakh from him for giving a “development opinion” in favour of the development plan of his company. After negotiations, Labade agreed to give the development opinion on accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh, the ACB said.

After receiving a complaint, the ACB team verified it multiple times on March 28, March 29, March 30, July 1 and July 19 and confirmed that the accused had allegedly demanded a bribe.

Deputy superintendent of police Kranti Pawar is investigating the case.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 04:32:11 pm

