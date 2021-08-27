Pune: All 16 members of PCMC standing committee under ACB lens in bribery case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will carry out investigations against all the 16 members of the standing committee of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the bribery case in which chairman Nitin Landge and four other members were arrested last week from the PCMC headquarters.

“We will investigate all the 16 members of the PCMC standing committee. This is because the chairman’s personal secretary had said that the commission amount is shared with all the members,” Seema Mehendale, inspector with ACB told The Indian Express.

On whether each member will be summoned to the ACB office, Mehendale said, “We will follow all the rules in the investigation. If they need to be summoned at our office, we will do so,” she said.

“While opposing the bail plea of the accused, we had pointed out to the court that we want to investigate all the members and they might be influenced by the accused if released on bail,” an ACB official said.

Rahul Kalate, a former civic standing committee member, said, “If investigation is carried out, it would act as a deterrent and in the future, there would be no murky deals. ACB should go ahead with its investigation and find out the truth. Standing committees across the country have a bad reputation of taking bribes and this should end once and for all.”

The standing committee members, who had been inaccessible after the ACB raids, are reportedly in a state of tizzy. On Wednesday, only one of them turned up for the weekly meeting which was later adjourned for want of a quorum. Civic officials said this was the first time in the history of the standing committee that only one member turned up, otherwise the meetings have full quorum.

Stating that his party was not afraid of any probe, BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad president Mahesh Landge said, “BJP has a majority in the standing committee and we have been transparent in our dealings. We are not afraid of any probe. ACB should go ahead with its probe. The arrest of Nitin Landge was done without any concrete proof and we will fight for justice for Nitin Landge.”

Raju Misal, PCMC house leader of NCP, said, “We have four members in the standing committee. The decisions of the standing committee were not taken unanimously. Since BJP had a brute majority, BJP chairman and members took their own decisions without taking our members into confidence. Therefore, our members have no role in the case. If at all they are found to have taken any bribe, we will take action against them.”

Former standing committee chairperson Seema Savale said, “To steer clear of all allegations, there is a need to videograph the entire proceedings of the standing committee and upload it on the PCMC website for greater transparency.”

PCMC commissioner Rajesh Patil said his administration is working to improve the system so that there is more transparency. “Most of our work is now online and therefore the scope for corruption has reduced drastically. There will be further improvement in the system which will bring down corruption significantly,” he said.

Meanwhile, a court Thursday cancelled the interim bail granted to Nitin Lange and remanded him to judicial custody. Landge was granted bail for two days to attend the rituals after the death of his close relatives. Other four employees have also been remanded to judicial custody.

