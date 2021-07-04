PCMC chief calls for reduction of school fees, institutions say can do it only for poor children

Officials met principals and representatives of 65 schools from Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday to discuss the issue of reduction of school fees (Express photo)

Following an appeal by Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil to reduce school fees in view of the ongoing pandemic which has led to the loss of jobs for many parents, the Independent English Schools Association has said that it will consider the proposal only for children from weak financial backgrounds.

At a meeting with principals and representatives of 65 schools from Pimpri-Chinchwad held on Saturday, the PCMC urged schools to reduce fees by 15 per cent. “We have been receiving complaints from citizens and parents about schools demanding fees from children and not allowing them to attend online classes (if fees are not cleared). Besides, schools are also rejecting admission to poor students under the RTE Act. Every day, we get 10-15 such complaints. Despite issuing notices, the schools are not responding,” Patil said.

Urging schools to cut down fees by 15 per cent, he added, “Under RTE too, the schools will get reimbursement from the government. But because there is a delay, it doesn’t mean children should be denied admission.”

Jagruti Dharmadhikai, a representative of the Independent English School Association who was present at the meeting, said, “The municipal commissioner has sought a 15 per cent fee cut on all admissions. We are ready to reduce fees by more than 15 per cent for students who are from poor families or whose families have been hit badly by the pandemic and the lockdown. But we cannot reduce fees by 15 per cent for all the students.”

PCMC administrative officer (education) Jyotsna Shinde said, “After the commissioner’s appeal, many schools have said that they will reduce their fees by 15 per cent. It is also true that schools said they will implement the fee cut for poor children.”

Domnic Lobo, who closed down his school in Sangvi a couple of years back, said, “Several schools are facing problems to keep functioning as the state government has failed to give them reimbursement under the RTE Act.”

He added schools have to pay salaries to their staff which they cannot do as the government refuses to disburse the pending dues. “We shouldn’t blame all the schools. Instead, the ones that transgress should be identified and sealed,” he said.