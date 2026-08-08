School transport & Safety: Over 1,400 school transport vehicles await fitness renewal

More than 1,400 school transport vehicles registered with the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Regional Transport Offices are due for fitness renewal, even as citizens continue to raise concerns over the safety of children travelling in school transport.

According to data shared by the two RTOs, fitness certificates of 785 of the 7,534 school transport vehicles, including buses and vans, registered with the Pune RTO have expired. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, around 700 of the 3,305 school buses registered with the RTO are due for fitness renewal.

The figures have raised questions over enforcement of safety norms for vehicles ferrying schoolchildren, particularly at a time when complaints about overcrowding and unsafe driving practices continue to surface.

Rahul Jadhav, a resident of Wakad, said the renewal of fitness certificates is an annual requirement and questioned why the process continued to be delayed. “This renewal of school transport vehicles is a yearly practice, and still we see that every time there is a delay in completing the necessary processes. The authorities should make a plan to conduct these tests during the vacation itself. Those who fail to comply should be fined,” Jadhav said.

Overcrowding & rash driving concerns

The issue of overcrowding is particularly concerning in smaller school transport vehicles such as auto rickshaws and vans.

Rohit Dokh, an IT professional based in Kalewadi, said, “What is the use of having rules on overcrowding if they are not being followed on the ground? In some vans and auto rickshaws, children are made to sit in very limited space. The RTO should carry out regular checks during school hours and take strict action wherever the permitted capacity is exceeded. Parents also need to know whether the vehicle carrying their child is fit and compliant,” he said.

Atharva Barje, a resident of Bavdhan, said there is a need for greater intervention to regulate school transport operators. “School transport is not an area where enforcement can happen only after a complaint or an accident. There should be regular inspections of vehicles, drivers and operators, with particular attention to rash driving. If violations are repeatedly found, there should be stronger action against the operator rather than only imposing a fine,” he said.

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Responding to concerns over fitness certificates, overcrowding and other violations, Deputy RTO Swapnil Bhosale said, “Regular inspections are carried out by RTO officials to keep a check on rash driving, overcrowding and other violations. Since April 2025, we have penalised numerous vehicles for violations. We have also urged transporters to get the fitness certificates renewed in time and are following up.”

Since April 2025, the Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO, meanwhile, has inspected more than 2,283 school transport vehicles since April 2025 and found 754 vehicles violating rules. It has recovered more than Rs 65.93 lakh in fines from these violations. The Pune RTO has inspected more than 2,800 school transport vehicles and taken action against over 472 vehicles for various violations. It has recovered Rs 30.69 lakh in fines during this period.

On overcrowding, Bhosale mentioned the fixed capacity norm. “The total number of children under the age of 12 carried in a vehicle, auto, van or bus, cannot exceed 1.5 times the registered or permitted seating capacity of that vehicle,” he said.

Moreover, Bhosale also pointed to a separate, ongoing move to address fare-related regulation. “According to a Government Resolution issued by the transport department in mid-July, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) will, after consultations with transporters, fix a base fare per kilometre per student for school buses, educational institution buses and school vans. The department has provided three months for the consultation and fare-fixation process,” he explained.

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The GR also states that the fare collected from students on a monthly or quarterly basis should not vary by more than 10 per cent, either above or below the fare fixed by the RTA.