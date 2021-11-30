Pune: PCMC plans to quarantine those returning from foreign countries

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to quarantine those returning from foreign countries, especially South Africa, where the new Covid variant, Omicron, has been first detected.

Returning international passengers will have to undergo compulsory RT-PCR tests on arrival, the civic health department said Tuesday.

“We have planned to quarantine those who return from foreign countries. They will have to undergo RT-PCR tests. Till the test reports come, they will remain in institutional quarantine. If they test negative, they will be quarantined at home. If they test positive, we will be kept in institutional quarantine,” said Dr Laxman Gofane, assistant medical officer.

Dr Gofane said so far the PCMC has not received any guidelines regarding the quarantine of citizens returning from foreign countries. “The guidelines are expected to come by this evening. But we have already held a meeting with the State Task Force wherein it became clear that those returning from foreign countries will have to be quarantined,” he said.

The PCMC has also not yet received the list of passengers who returned from foreign countries, Dr Gofane said. “We are expecting the list of such passengers by this afternoon. After that we will try to locate them,” he added.

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said, “Though Covid cases have gone down, the threat from Covid has not ebbed. We are making all arrangements to tackle the new Covid variant cases if they are detected in the city. We are planning to make a separate hospital and a quarantine centre ready for admitting patients of the new variant,” he said.

Meanwhile, the health department said on Tuesday that Covid vaccination will continue at different centres in the city. “Vaccination of Covishield and Covaxin will be carried out at our centres of those above 18 years of age. Covishield doses will be given at 58 centres while Covaxin will be given at 8 centres,” the health department said. The officials appealed to citizens to observe all Covid-appropriate norms while coming for vaccinations.