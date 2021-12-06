Pune: PCMC not to hike property tax rates in 2022-23 financial year

The civic administration of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will not hike property tax rates in the 2022-23 financial year. A proposal to this effect has been placed before the civic standing committee which will take a decision on the matter at its meeting Wednesday.

Civic sources said the decision has been taken in view of the upcoming civic elections in February next year. Officials said for the next financial year, the civic administration has to take a decision on property tax rates much in advance. “As the election code of conduct is likely to come into effect this month, the administration has decided to take a call on the property tax rates,” an official said. The civic budget is generally presented in the month of February or March, which will be postponed to April after the new general body is elected, officials said.

According to the proposal put up before the Standing Committee, Pimpri-Chinchwad has around 5.61 lakh properties, which includes residential, commercial, industrial and vacant lands. The proposal aims to keep the tax rates for these properties unchanged. Besides, cleanliness tax, fire brigade charges, education tax, tree tax, water supply benefit tax and road tax will also remain unchanged. No hike has been mooted on entertainment tax either. The rebate scheme on general taxes will also continue, officials said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Usha Dhore has appealed to citizens to support the civic body’s endeavour to make Pimpri-Chinchwad the best city in the country. She was speaking while inaugurating a workshop on cleanliness organised by the PCMC in Chinchwad on Sunday.

The workshop aimed to spread awareness about cleanliness among residential societies. PCMC health chief Dr Anil Roy also gave a presentation about the civic body’s plan to make Pimpri-Chinchwad a clean city. Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil emphasised on the need to segregate waste and appealed to citizens to support PCMC’s bid to make the industrial city the cleanest one.