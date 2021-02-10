Pune: PCMC invites Rekha, ignores Deputy CM Ajit Pawar; NCP, Sena slam BJP

The BJP-led Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, which has extended an invitation to veteran actor Rekha to attend the inauguration function of a school in Kasarwadi, has however not extended the same courtesy to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. PCMC’s move has angered the NCP which said the BJP-led civic body was deliberately trying to trample upon the state protocol concerning ministers.

Three months back, the five-floor school building was completed at Kasarwadi. The project cost Rs 14 crore, of which actor Rekha had promised Rs 3 crore from her MPLAD fund. She has so far paid Rs 2.25 crore. Due to COVID restriction, the school inauguration has been delayed.

Kasarwadi corporator Shyam Lande, who belongs to NCP said, “We now want to hold the inauguation function. That’s why a month back, I had given a letter to the mayor to invite Rekha as well as our leader Deputy CM Ajit Pawar for the inauguration function. However, the mayor has sent the invitation to Rekha but has not extended the same courtesy to Deputy Chief Minister of the state.”

Lande said he has also personally spoken to the mayor. “But she refuses to give clear cut reply. She told me that she will talk to BJP leaders and let me know whether Ajit Pawar will be invited or not,” he said.

Shiv Sena corporator Rahul Kalate said he had also more than a month back given a letter to the mayor to invite Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for bhoomi pujan of four road works, a school and inauguration of a garden. “But the mayor refuses to respond to my letter,” he said.

Kalate said Minister Shinde has now written a letter to PCMC and sought its response on the issue. “I have learnt this from the minister’s office,” he said.

Kalate said this is not the first time the BJP-PCMC was giving a short shrift to the protocol that should be followed by the civic bodies concerning ministers. “The earlier mayor too had ignored my request to invite the Deputy CM for inauguration of the development works in my area,” said Kalate who has been involved with a bitter feud with BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap. Kalate had contested the 2019 assembly elections against Jagtap and since then there rivarly has continued.

When contacted, Mayor Usha Dhore said will speak on the issue at an appropriate time. Civic officials said it is the prerogative of the ruling party as to whom to invite for civic functions.

Last month, an event for draw of lots concerning distribution of flats under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was postponed at the last minute after a call from the state government officials. The event was cancelled as the PCMC had not followed the protocol of inviting the Deputy Chief Minister, officials said.