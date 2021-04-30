Auto Cluster hospital allegedly takes Rs 1 lakh for ventilator bed, PCMC launches probe

"I contacted the Auto Cluster facility. I was told that there was no ventilator bed available and that there were six patients already in the queue," Gaikwad said.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has launched an investigation into the allegations that the family of a Covid-19 patient had to pay Rs 1 lakh for getting a ventilator bed in the ICU of PCMC-run Auto Cluster hospital for COVID patients in Chinchwad. The amount was apparently taken by some doctors of the Auto Cluster facility, which is supposed to provide free treatment to the patients.

“We have launched a probe into the allegations…If we found substance in it, we will lodge a police complaint as well,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Ulhas Jagtap told The Indian Express on Friday.

Jagtap said the allegations had come from two PCMC corporators, Kundan Gaikwad and Vikas Dolas. “The corporators have brought to our notice that some doctors demanded Rs 1 lakh for getting a ventilator bed from the family of a patient. It has also been alleged that Rs 80,000 was paid to the doctors of Auto Cluster facility while Rs 20,000 was taken by a private hospital doctor where the patient was admitted,” Jagtap said.

Jagtap said after the allegations surfaced on Thursday, they had summoned Dr Amol Holkunde, CEO of Auto Cluster facility to find out what exactly happened. “Dr Holkunde has denied any knowledge of the incident. He has asked for a probe,” Jagtap said.

When contacted, corporator Kundan Gaikwad said, “The patient, in this case, was a principal of a PCMC school. She was brought to a private hospital in Walherkarwadi on April 23 from another private hospital in the same area as her oxygen level had fallen drastically. The private hospital doctors told her family that there were no beds available anywhere.”

Gaikwad said the family then contacted him. “I contacted the Auto Cluster facility. I was told that there was no ventilator bed available and that there were six patients already in the queue,” he said.

Gaikwad said the private hospital then contacted the Auto Cluster facility. “After contacting the Auto Cluster facility, the private hospital doctors told the patient’s family that one bed was available there but they would have to pay Rs 1 lakh. Since it was an emergency situation, the family paid Rs 1 lakh,” he added.

Gaikwad also said the patient died on April 28. “Initially, I too had no knowledge of it. I was also surprised when at the patient’s funeral I came to know that she had secured admission to the Auto Cluster facility when the doctors there had told me that no ventilator beds were available. When enquired, the family then told me that they paid Rs 1 lakh for getting the ventilator bed,” he said.

Gaikwad said he has written a letter to PCMC commissioner Rajesh Patil and demanded a thorough probe into the matter. “I have demanded that CCTV camera of April 23 be verified as to find out who took the money and who all had come during the admission of the patient and the subsequent exchange of money,” he said.

Gaikwad said, on one hand, the poor are struggling to get a bed facility and on the other hand, money is being taken to admit patients. “The Auto Cluster facility is free for patients, yet it seems some doctors are indulging in malpractice. PCMC should put up a proper system in place,” he added.