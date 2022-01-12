Pune: PCMC gets government nod to fill up over 4,000 vacancies

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to fill up over 4,000 vacant posts in a phase-wise manner. The civic administration has taken the decision after the state government gave a green signal for filling up the vacant posts. All the posts are permanent ones. The PCMC already has over 8,000 employees.

“We have received a go ahead from the state government for filling up the vacant posts,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane told indianexpress.com.

“We are not going to fill up the posts at one go. They will be filled up in a phase-wise manner,” Dhakane added.

The state government has asked the PCMC to take into consideration its financial resources before filling up the posts. “In view of the directions of the state government vis-a-vis civic finances, we will fill up the posts according to our financial condition. If we are in a position to fill up the posts, then we will go ahead. Otherwise, we will wait for things to improve,” he said.

Officials said that “selection will be done through interviews and written tests.”

In the past, corporators’ writ used to run when it came to filling up vacancies. “Some years ago, several influential corporators and political leaders got jobs for their kith and kin at the PCMC. Things have changed over the years but the demand for bribes persists,” activist Lahoo Landge said.

Last year, the appointment of permanent doctors came under the scanner. A PCMC committee member allegedly told the applicants to pay a bribe of Rs 30 lakh each in lieu of receiving the appointments. After The Indian Express highlighted the issue, the doctors got the jobs without paying any bribe.

Meanwhile, Mayor Usha Dhore has directed the PCMC administration to set up all necessary treatment facilities for Covid-19 patients. She also asked the administration to take up an awareness drive to curb the spread of the infection.

The mayor’s directions came at a review meeting convened in the PCMC commissioner’s cabin on Tuesday. Standing committee chairman Nitin Landge, BJP House leader Namdeo Dhake, additional commissioner Vikas Dhakane, health medical officer Dr K Anil Roy, additional health medical officer Dr Pavan Salve, assistant health medical officer Dr Laxman Gofane and woman officer Dr Varsha Dange, among others, were present.

“In the current situation, Covid cases are surging rapidly. However, most of the cases are asymptomatic. Citizens should not panic but should follow government norms strictly so that we can stop the spread of the infection,” the mayor said.

The mayor urged the administration to keep all PCMC hospitals ready. Besides, she also directed the administration to speed up the vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18.