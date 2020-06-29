Pune: PCMC does away with 5-day hospital quarantine, starts immediate home isolation for patients with mild symptoms

“There are more such requests coming forward. Henceforth, such patients need not stay in hospital but will be home isolated immediately,” the PCMC chief said. (Representational) “There are more such requests coming forward. Henceforth, such patients need not stay in hospital but will be home isolated immediately,” the PCMC chief said. (Representational)

A week after it started home isolation for patients with mild symptoms or those who are asymptomatic, the PCMC has decided to change the norms of home isolation. From five days’ hospital quarantine, it has now decided to start home isolation of such patients from day one.

“We have decided to home isolate patients who have mild symptoms or those who are asymptomatic with immediate effect,” Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar told The Indian Express on Sunday.

So far, the PCMC has home isolated two such patients. “There are more such requests coming forward. Henceforth, such patients need not stay in hospital but will be home isolated immediately,” the PCMC chief said, adding that the new norm will take effect from Monday.

While allowing home quarantine, Hardikar said it is important that such patients have a separate toilet and bathroom facility. “Otherwise, we cannot home isolate them. And therefore, the home isolation of those living in chawls and slums had been ruled out earlier and will remain so,” he said. As for co-morbid patients, Hardikar said their home isolation for now is ruled out. In contrast, the PMC has allowed home quarantine for co-morbid patients as well as those with mild symptoms or those who are asymptomatic.

In his Facebook Live event, the PCMC chief said, “Home isolation of patients with mild symptoms is a safe option. ICMR has given such directives. Such people should stay at home in a separate room and take vitamins and boost their immunity with advice from our doctors.” Urging residential societies not to put hurdles in home isolation process, Hardikar said, “PCMC will monitor such patients. Residential societies should make all bid to help such patients and not create hurdles for them or oppose home isolation process.”

Stating that 80 per cent patients have no symptoms, Hardikar said, “Such patients do not need hospital bed space. They should stay at home for 17 days and after that there is no need for conducting test. Such patients should wear masks, wash their own plates after meal, drink warm water and wash used clothes with warm water. If they develop symptoms like fever, cough and sore throat, they should seek help from our doctors. PCMC medical team will monitor such patients and send ambulance if required.”

