Pune: PCMC’s Covid jab drive for 15 to 18 years gets underway at eight centres

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday flagged off the vaccination drive for minors aged 15 to 18. PCMC officials said that 1.17 lakh teenagers in the municipal area will be given the first dose of the vaccine during the first phase of the drive.

The drive started around 10 am at eight centres of the civic body. The centres include ESIC hospital (Mohan Nagar), Premlok Park dispensary, Masulkar Colony Eye Hospital, New Thergaon Hospital, Old Bhosari Hospital, Urdu School, New Jijamata Hospital, and Kasarwadi dispensary.

PCMC Medical Officer Dr Varsha Dange said registration on http://www.cowin.gov.in is mandatory for the beneficiaries to receive the jab. “We have adequate stock of the vaccine for children between 15 to 18 years,” she said.

Dr Laxman Gofane, the head of the PCMC medical department, said the drive has been started as per the directives of the Union government. “Going by government directives, we are giving only Covaxin doses to minors. At present, we have made arrangements at eight centres. But will set up more centres in the future. Every centre has been provided with 500 doses.”