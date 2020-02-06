Pune: PCMC begins clearing 3 rivers of encroachment

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (File) Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (File)

After being rapped by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has started removing encroachments from Pavana, Mula and Indrayani rivers. It has also submitted an action plan to clear the encroachments from the three rivers to the NGT.

On Wednesday, the PCMC started removing encroachments along the rivers in Sangvi and Pimple Gurav.

“The encroachments included three tinsheds constructed along the river. The action was as per the orders of the NGT,” said PCMC executive engineer Satish Ingle. One JCB, one dumper and eight labourers were deployed. Civic and police officials were present during the drive.

Ingle said the PCMC has submitted an action plan for removal of encroachments from the river bed and alongside the river. “The NGT had asked for submission of the plan after an NGO had approached the NGT bench in Delhi. The NGO had pointed out how the width of river has been reducing over the years,” Ingle said, adding that PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar submitted the report. “The NGT had asked PCMC, irrigation department and the district collectorate to look into the state of the river,” said a civic officials.

Ingle said the drive will continue till all the encroachments are removed.

Activist Manav Kamble, president of Nagari Hakka Suraksha Samiti, said PCMC has neglected all three rivers within its jurisdiction. “Over the years, the PCMC has never been serious about the rivers” he said.

