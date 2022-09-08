Pune: PCMC receives 69,000 applications for 386 permanent posts, last date today

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has received 69,032 job applications for the 386 posts that it seeks to fill up in various civic departments, said officials. All the posts are for permanent staff for which recruitment is being carried out after nearly seven years.

“The last date for applying is till 6 pm Thursday (September 8),” assistant municipal commissioner Waman Nemane told The Indian Express

As many as 22,000 have applied for the 213 clerical posts and 21,000 for junior engineers posts.

Nemane said there will be written tests for all the posts. “The date of the written tests will be announced soon. There will be no interviews,” he said. The exams will be conducted by TCS throughout the state.

The PCMC administrative department said there are over 5,000 vacancies in the civic body. “Every month, 20 to 25 officials and employees are retiring. Over seven years, new recruitments were not held as the state government put those on hold. Even now, the recruitment issue of the medical department is pending before the high court,” said a civic official.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, who visited Pimpri-Chinchwad Wednesday, said the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) combine will not only win the civic elections in Mumbai but will also retain power in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations.

Kesarkar was speaking to reporters after visiting the SNBP school in Rahatani. MP Shrirang Barne and PCMC Opposition leader Nana Kate were also present.

“We will win all ensuing civic elections in Maharashtra besides the gram panchayat elections,” he said.

To a question regarding the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, Kesarkar said: “The chief minister will make the announcement regarding it. The CM is carrying forward the ideology and legacy of Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackery”

Both the Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde factions want to hold their own Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not yet decided in this regard.