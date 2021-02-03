scorecardresearch
Pune: PCB term ends on Feb 10, three-member panel to conduct business till elections

The five-year period of the board as well as two extensions have already been completed and there is no provision for a third extension.

By: Express News Service | Pune | February 3, 2021 7:03:24 pm
Fresh elections are likely to be held only around August or September this year as the board needs time to finalise the voters' list. (File)

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) will complete its term on February 10. PCB CEO Amit Kumar on Wednesday said till the time the new board is elected, the composition of the board will be a varied one. This means that apart from the president and CEO of the board, a civilian member will be nominated to conduct business, said Kumar.

The five-year period of the board as well as two extensions have already been completed and there is no provision for a third extension. Fresh elections are likely to be held only around August or September this year as the board needs time to finalise the voters’ list.

According to Kumar, PCB has approximately 46,000 voters. “We had completed the survey but could not publish the list for inviting objections and suggestions. This was also the case in other cantonments due to the Covid-19 pandemic and hence, technically, there is no voters’ list. The process to publish the voters’ list was kept in abeyance,” said Kumar.

