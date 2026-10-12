Patient on stretcher slides out of moving ambulance near Pune, staff face action

The administration of the civic-run Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri near Pune has directed a private contractor to take action against two negligent employees after a patient fell off a moving ambulance on Saturday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, YCMH Dean Dr Rajendra Wable confirmed that the hospital issued notices to the private contractor, BVG, over the safety lapse.

The patient, a homeless man admitted to YCMH by the police, had developed sepsis in his feet and was unable to walk. Since YCMH lacks a septic operation theatre facility, the authorities decided to transfer him to the government-run Sassoon Hospital.