Pune Patal Lok tunnel project gets Special Purpose Vehicle nod to tackle city traffic

'Patal Lok' initiative aims to improve the traffic of existing roads by constructing a 54-km-long network of underground roads across the city.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readJun 12, 2026 01:47 PM IST
Pune trafficMahametro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar said traffic in the city will move faster if public transport vehicles are allowed to enter the proposed road tunnels under Patal Lok project. (Express/File pic)
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Taking a step forward to implement Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis’ ambitious ‘Patal Lok Project’, Divisional Commissioner of Pune Shital Teli-Ugle on Thursday said a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) company has been approved for the development of the tunnel network to eliminate the city’s chronic traffic congestion.

‘Patal Lok’ initiative aims to improve the traffic of existing roads by constructing a 54-km-long network of underground roads across the city.

The SPV will also work towards implementing the major road infrastructure projects, such as the High-Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR), and Inner Ring Road.

“However, it will take time for big road infrastructure projects to come into reality. The planning, design, and preparation of detailed project reports (DPR) of these projects should be expedited,” said Teli-Ugle at a review meeting of the Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (PUMTA) that works on solutions to improve the traffic and public transport in Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Pune Metropolitan Region.

Considering the duration of the projects, she said there should be complete utilisation of the existing transport infrastructure facilities and an increase in their capacity. For this, a sub-committee comprising the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations, Police, Railways, Mahametro, PMPML, MSRTC, and Transport Department should be set up, and a presentation should be made at the next meeting.

The officer highlighted the need for providing more PMPML buses and autorickshaw stops for improved connectivity of passengers if the Metro and railway systems have to be used efficiently.

Mahametro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar said traffic in the city will move faster if public transport vehicles are allowed to enter the proposed road tunnels.

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“Areas where traffic congestion occurs should be included in the projects on priority. Projects should be planned in coordination so that traffic in both the municipal corporations and the metropolitan region is accelerated in an integrated manner,” said Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhary.

According to PMC officials, a detailed report on the route, entry and exit points, and size of the road tunnel project will be decided after a detailed study. Initially, the proposal was to construct the tunnel from Yerawada to Katraj to ensure that traffic across the city goes underground while decongesting the existing road infrastructure in the city. Later, a few more tunnel routes have been proposed from PCMC to Pune.

In another decision, the Railway officials have said that six new railway platforms will be constructed at Pune Railway Station, and the length of the existing six platforms will be increased.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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