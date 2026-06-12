Pune Patal Lok tunnel project gets Special Purpose Vehicle nod to tackle city traffic

Mahametro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar said traffic in the city will move faster if public transport vehicles are allowed to enter the proposed road tunnels under Patal Lok project. (Express/File pic)

Taking a step forward to implement Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis’ ambitious ‘Patal Lok Project’, Divisional Commissioner of Pune Shital Teli-Ugle on Thursday said a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) company has been approved for the development of the tunnel network to eliminate the city’s chronic traffic congestion.

‘Patal Lok’ initiative aims to improve the traffic of existing roads by constructing a 54-km-long network of underground roads across the city.

The SPV will also work towards implementing the major road infrastructure projects, such as the High-Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR), and Inner Ring Road.

“However, it will take time for big road infrastructure projects to come into reality. The planning, design, and preparation of detailed project reports (DPR) of these projects should be expedited,” said Teli-Ugle at a review meeting of the Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (PUMTA) that works on solutions to improve the traffic and public transport in Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Pune Metropolitan Region.