Second FIR in three weeks over hoax bomb threat email to passport office in Baner

According to the FIR, the threat email, sent from a Hotmail ID, warned of plans to blow up the passport office using RDX. (File photo)

An offence has been registered against an unidentified person who allegedly sent a second hoax threat email warning of a bomb attack on the Regional Passport Office in Pune’s Baner on March 17.

Passport office staffer Jatin Pote (53) lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Baner police station on Friday.

Police have booked the sender under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections 125 (endangering life or personal safety), 351(3) (criminal intimidation of threat to cause death/grievous harm), 351(4) (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), and 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief causing fear/alarm).

According to the FIR, the threat email, sent from a Hotmail ID, warned of plans to blow up the passport office using RDX. The email also claimed that 19 cyanide gas bombs had been placed in the washroom of the office and would explode at 2.18 pm.