Pune Crime Files: Bomb hoaxes, gripe about cops’ ‘plight’, a probe stalled over VPN

More than three months after the Regional Passport Office in Baner received two bomb threats by email—one claiming to draw attention to the “humiliation” of constables in Tamil Nadu—the Pune city police have failed to get any clues about their origin because the senders used a virtual private network (VPN) to hide their identities.

As per police records, the first threat message was received on the official email address of the Regional Passport Office at around 10.07 am on February 26. The message sent from sunniya_dasan@outlook.com stated that “Tamil Nadu Constables are being forced to clean their clothes and dirty utensils” of an actress and “concubines” of a political party in the state, due to which “many have experienced humiliation and diarrhoea”.

“Therefore, the former Q branch members of Azad Kashmir Pak ISI cells” operating in Mysuru have targeted the Passport Office “to make a statement against this practice and to implement the recommendations of the Nainar Das Police Union of 1979 in Tamil Nadu for the constables. We have no other way to hear our demands, sorry,” it added.

The email further stated that “19 RDX IEDs made using c-4 RDX” were planted at important places in the passport office and would explode during lunchtime. “….The IED will automatically detonate when the ex-Tamil Nadu policeman-Pakistan ISI members carrying remote control” would trigger it within 100 feet of the premises and “if for some reason, they do not activate, the members themselves will come inside the building and blow themselves up along with all the staff like in the Sri Lankan Easter suicide operation”.

‘Tamil Nadu Retrieval Troops-Khalistan Tigers’

The email also mentioned “Tamil Nadu Retrieval Troops-Khalistan Tigers” along with the name of a Tamil film producer. The police said the email’s content was “irrelevant” and had nothing to do with anybody at the passport office.

The passport office received a second email threat, from sourav_biswas21@hotmail.com, on March 20. It stated that “19 Cyanide gas bombs were placed in the washroom of the passport office and they would explode at 2.18 pm”.

No bomb recovered

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After receiving the threat emails, the passport office immediately contacted the police, who, along with a bomb detection and disposal squad, checked the premises thoroughly. Nothing suspicious was found, but the bomb hoaxes disturbed work at the passport office.

The police launched an investigation against unidentified people on charges including endangering life or personal safety, criminal intimidation, and statements conducing to public mischief causing fear.

Senior Police Inspector Chandrashekhar Sawant said, “The probe revealed that a VPN was used for sending the bomb hoax messages through emails. There are no clues yet about the accused persons. The probe is underway.”

A police officer said a VPN hides the user’s internet protocol address, making it difficult to trace the location from where they access the internet.

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Jatin Pote, Public Relations Officer at the Regional Passport Office, is the complainant in both cases.

Passport offices at Chennai and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, also received similar bomb hoaxes this year.