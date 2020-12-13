Pune: Passing Out Parade of 36th TESC held at College of Military Engineering

Though commissioned into the Army after three years at the CTW, the officers remain at the College for another year to complete the last year of their engineering degree course.

THE Passing Out Parade at the Cadets Training Wing (CTW) of the College of Military Engineering (CME) in Pune was held on Saturday where thirty four gentlemen cadets of the 36th Technical Entry Scheme Course (TESC), including four from Bhutan, were commissioned as officers.

Though their parents could not attend the ceremony due to Covid-19 restrictions, the parade was streamed live on several channels, including YouTube. The parade, conducted with traditional military regalia and splendour, was reviewed by CME Commandant Lieutenant General PP Malhotra.

Addressing the parade, the General Officer congratulated the batch for their performance in the training period at the wing and the immaculate turnout at the parade. He urged the future officers to make their nation and the alma mater proud by rendering selfless and honourable service. He also stressed on imbibing ethics and values. The passing out parade was followed by pipping and an oath taking ceremony.

Lt Gen Malhotra presented awards to the Gentlemen Cadets for excellence in training. The Officers Training Academy Commandant’s Gold Medal and the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Army Training Command Gold Medal were awarded to Wing Cadet Captain Shivanshu Singh for all-round excellence in training. The GOC-in-C Army Training Command Silver Medal was awarded to Wing Quartermaster Nageshwar Singh, the GOC-in-C Army Training Command Bronze Medal to Platoon Cadet Captain Abhishek and the Foxtrot Platoon was awarded the GOC-in-C Army Training Command Banner for emerging as the Champion Platoon in the Inter Platoon Competitions.

The CTW came into existence in 2000 to train and induct technically trained officers into the Indian Army. Nestled in the CME campus, the CTW has emerged as a premier pre-commission training establishment for induction into the Indian Army through the Technical Entry Scheme route. Gentlemen Cadets join the CTW after one year of military training at Officers Training Academy, Gaya and undergo a physically and mentally challenging regime with technical training concurrent with training on military aspects.

Though commissioned into the Army after three years at the CTW, the officers remain at the College for another year to complete the last year of their engineering degree course. Besides being a feeder institution to the Indian Army, gentlemen cadets from friendly neighbours also undergo training at this wing and cadets from Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Myanmar are trainees at the CTW currently.

